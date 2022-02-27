Hero Ukrainian Soldier Blows Himself Up to Stop Advancing Russian Tanks – Video

A hero Ukrainian marine — Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych — blew himself up on a bridge to stop a column of Russian tanks at Henichesk, in the southern Kherson region.

He is another example of the massive miscalculation of Putin and how he has unified not just the Ukrainian people but the world.

Mr. Volodymyrovych is being hailed as a hero by generals for his sacrifice.

The courageous engineer volunteered for the dangerous mission to rig the bridge with mines, an Armed Forces official said. The bridge links Crimea with Ukraine.

As Putin’s forces raced towards him, Vitaliy realized he did not have time to set a fuse and get to safety.

“According to his brothers in arms, Vitaly got in touch [with them] and said he was going to blow up the bridge

“Immediately after an explosion rang out.”

Skakun, a military engineer, was hailed by his fellows in arms for “significantly slowing down the advance of the enemy”. Watch:

SAY HIS NAME:Vitaly Skakun Volodymyrovych (Video)

Ukrainian Engineer/Patriot sacrifices himself as time runs out, U-turning to drive back-car bombing/destroying a bridge on #Senkovo #сенково on Oskol R. to prevent access of Russian forces. #Sacrifice #HERO pic.twitter.com/lNP1KuRdHu — Biggsy 🇺🇦 #ЯзаУкраїну #YAzaUkrayinu (@dbiggs0001) February 26, 2022

