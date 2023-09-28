A Disturbing Possibility as Military Volunteerism Declines

Since Americans seem committed to the Ukraine War, aside from the risk of utter nuclear destruction and stirring up wars with the many hotspots in the world, conscription must also be considered.

The Mises Wire picked up a disturbing article in the US Army War College Journal, which realistically assesses the need for bodies should the US get into a large-scale war.

The most recent edition of the US Army War College’s academic journal includes a highly disturbing essay on what lessons the US military should take away from the continuing war in Ukraine. By far the most concerning and most relevant section for the average American citizen is a subsection entitled “Casualties, Replacements, and Reconstitutions” which, to cut right to the chase, directly states, “Large-scale combat operations troop requirements may well require a reconceptualization of the 1970s and 1980s volunteer force and a move toward partial conscription.”

An Industrial War of Attrition Would Require Vast Numbers of Troops

The context for this supposed need to reinstate conscription is the estimate that were the US to enter into a large-scale conflict, every day it would likely suffer thirty-six hundred casualties and require eight hundred replacements, again per day. The report notes that over the course of twenty years in Iraq and Afghanistan, the US suffered fifty thousand casualties, a number which would likely be reached in merely two weeks of large-scale intensive combat.

Mises believes they are laying the groundwork for conscription. The numbers of volunteers are way down, and they need bodies.

The idea is to keep a steady flow of our children and grandchildren to the front lines. In the case of Ukraine, it would be to fight for a faraway corrupt country dedicated to the World Economic Forum, currently functioning as a dictatorship. All this while our enemies pour through our open borders.

IT WON’T BE BOYS AND MEN ALONE

In 2021, a Democrat bill to require women and girls to register for the draft was eventually put into the NDAA. Over a hundred Republicans supported it. Senator Hawley and eight others pushed to have the provision removed.

U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), John Boozman (R-Ark.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) cosponsored Senator Hawley’s amendment this week.

“Forcing our daughters, mothers, wives, and sisters to fight our wars is wrong. We should celebrate the women who have volunteered to serve our country and thank the women who played a vital role in defending America at every point in our nation’s history,” Senator Hawley said. “But volunteering is different than being forced to serve, and that’s why it was removed from last year’s NDAA. I hope my colleagues join us again to ensure we don’t change our laws to require women in this country to register for the draft.”

The provision was eventually taken out – for now.

As we speak, DC talks of World War III and nuclear war as if it is not something to fear. We are replicating the actions taken by FDR before Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. He was engaged in many of the same ways we are now, from lend-lease to operational involvement. All of it was meant to bring us into war, but FDR was waiting for the one thing that made war necessary – the bombing of Pearl Harbor. And, of course, the big one, Putin is Hitler. That’s what got us into Vietnam and Iraq. We were battling Hitler again.

