Ukraine President Zelensky and NATO Chief Stoltenberg held a joint conference today. Ukraine’s state-controlled papers hailed the visit as evidence of a “new chapter.”

The day after Russia said the US and UK coordinated the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters using NATO satellites and planes, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg paid a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Zelensky said, “We interpret this visit…as a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine–a chapter of ambitious decisions.”

The US is clearly escalating into direct war. The Biden regime is going to start World War III.

“The gains we have made are obvious,” Zelensky said.

To whom! are they obvious?

“Ukraine joining NATO will strengthen the alliance,” he added.

How? They bring nothing to the table as one of the most corrupt anti-democratic nations in the world.

“The heart of the free world is in Kiev,” said the Ukrainian leader. “In the face of such intense attacks against Ukrainians, against our cities, our ports, which are crucial for global food security, we need a corresponding intensity of pressure on Russia and a strengthening of our air.

The heart of the free world is in Kiev, a dictatorship in one of the most corrupt countries in the world?

According to Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Stoltenberg promised to get NATO members to provide additional air defense systems to protect their plants and energy infrastructure.

Another clear escalation and provocation.

The Ukrainian leader, noting drone attacks, said: “In the face of such intense attacks against Ukrainians, against our cities, our ports, which are crucial for global food security, we need a corresponding intensity of pressure on Russia and a strengthening of our air defense.” “The world must see how Russia is losing dearly so that our shared values ultimately prevail.” They aren’t losing and will not allow NATO on Ukraine’s soil. Mr. Stoltenberg said that NATO has contracts for 2.4 billion euros (£2.08 billion) in ammunition for Ukraine, including 155mm Howitzer shells, anti-tank guided missiles, and tank ammunition. The US will pay for that with money borrowed from China. Mr Zelensky pushed for Ukraine to join NATO and has continually insisted Ukraine doesn’t need any type of action plan to join.

The Biden regime is also talking about conscription. Do you want your children to go to Ukraine?

