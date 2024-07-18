A Great American Has Died: RIP Lou Dobbs

Lou Dobbs has died at age 78. He was a true patriot who fought to protect American sovereignty and a big Trump supporter.

Donald Trump paid tribute to Dobbs as “a friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent” in a post on his social media site: “He understood the World, and what was ‘happening,’ better than others.”

Dobbs, a nightly presence on Fox Business Network for more than a decade, was also praised by Fox News Media in a statement as “an incredible business mind with a gift for broadcasting” and someone who “helped pioneer cable news into a successful and influential industry.”

Fox News canceled Dobbs’ popular show, Lou Dobbs Tonight, in 2021 after Dobbs became a major contributor to the 2020 election fraud story. No one was allowed to say there was fraud. Dobbs was cited in lawsuits against Fox.