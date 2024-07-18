Migrant Mobs Take Over Harehills, England

M DOWLING
Rioting broke out in Harehills, England’s migrant community. The police were under assault and had to retreat several times.

Cultural Enrichment

According to Andy Ngo, a migrant community in the Harehills neighborhood of Leeds, England attacked police as revenge for them responding to help child protective workers who came to a home with endangered children.

The police safely removed the children and social workers before coming under mass attack.

Many areas of immigrant England operate as parallel societies where police are encouraged not to intervene. This leaves children, women, and other vulnerable people, often at the mercy of those who use violence. For example, Islamic migrant communities in England operated rape and grooming gangs for years.

This is one of the “no-go” zones that we were banned from discussing back in 2014.


