Migrant Mobs Take Over Harehills, England

Rioting broke out in Harehills, England’s migrant community. The police were under assault and had to retreat several times.

According to Andy Ngo, a migrant community in the Harehills neighborhood of Leeds, England attacked police as revenge for them responding to help child protective workers who came to a home with endangered children.

The police safely removed the children and social workers before coming under mass attack.

Many areas of immigrant England operate as parallel societies where police are encouraged not to intervene. This leaves children, women, and other vulnerable people, often at the mercy of those who use violence. For example, Islamic migrant communities in England operated rape and grooming gangs for years.

This is one of the “no-go” zones that we were banned from discussing back in 2014.

The current scene in Harehills, England. Is this what cultural enrichment looks like? pic.twitter.com/BVJgAxPh5j — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 18, 2024

While Samuel Melia was jailed for two years for distributing stickers, criminal migrant in the Harehills neighborhood of Leeds, England attacked police, overturning a police vehicle, with impunity. Anarcho-tyranny, UK edition. #migrantviolence pic.twitter.com/4AOVskgSjj — Anti White Watch ☀️ (@AntiWhiteWatch1) July 18, 2024

Two imbeciles setting fire to buses in Harehills, Leeds. They don’t even cover their faces because they don’t fear the law.@WestYorksPolice arrest them. The law needs to make an example of them. pic.twitter.com/h89SLr6DMM — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) July 18, 2024

Riots have erupted in Harehills, Leeds tonight after Social Services took children away from a Roma Gypsy family, with a police car overturned and a bus now set on fire. Britain needs to stop importing people with an alien culture and value system. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/QJ4NKPaEUy — Cillian (@CilComLFC) July 18, 2024