Woke Hospital Replaces Christmas Eve with Morbid Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a dangerous holiday because its goal is to divide us along racial lines. The depressing holiday accentuates slavery. Holidays are meant to be joyous occasions. The Left wants to make them about slavery under the guise of caring about black people. Instead of being joyous occasions, under Marxist Democrats, holidays will be oppressor-oppressed and dreary.

Free Beacon reports that one hospital scrapped the Christmas Eve paid holiday and replaced it with the morbid Juneteenth.

It is Georgia’s Emory Hospital, the largest in Georgia. These Wokes will destroy the United States.

DEI In All Things

Emory Healthcare will be sacrificing traditional Christian values to promote instead the new “woke” god of “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Hospital officials revealed that beginning in 2024, Juneteenth will replace Christmas Eve as a paid holiday, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Change will ensure ‘equitable outcomes for all,” the hospital CEO says. How utterly Marxist and ridiculous.

The change, announced on August 31, will also let employees earn extra holiday pay for working on Juneteenth—but not on Christmas Eve.

“We hope this will allow more opportunities for celebration, reflection, and education,” Emory Healthcare CEO Joon Sup Lee wrote in an email to employees. “[D]iversity, equity, and inclusion at Emory Healthcare (EHC) is about creating an environment of true belonging for our patients and team members while ensuring equitable outcomes for all.”

The real-time slavery we should be terrified of is the trafficked women and children coming across our border. They’re mostly brown and black people too.

