The unpopular, angry old man leading the GOP in the Senate will not fund Ted Cruz and Kari Lake. He also attacks Donald Trump and Rick Scott less than two weeks before the election in a new biography.

He invoked Ronald Reagan’s name, claiming Reagan would not support Making America Great Again. That is provably untrue. Donald Trump was not the first presidential candidate to want to ”Make America Great Again”. The same pledge led Ronald Reagan’s successful 1980 campaign before the former Hollywood actor, union leader, and California governor won office and changed the country and its politics throughout his eight years in the White House. He was proud that he made Americans believe in themselves again. He got the government out of the way. Donald Trump has the same agenda as Ronald Reagan, but his style is very different.

CNN reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a scathing assessment of the modern Republican Party in an upcoming biography, saying the “MAGA movement is completely wrong” and that Ronald Reagan “wouldn’t recognize” the party today.

“I think Trump was the biggest factor in changing the Republican Party from what Ronald Reagan viewed and he wouldn’t recognize today,” McConnell told the Associated Press’ Michael Tackett for the upcoming biography “The Price of Power” obtained by CNN ahead of its release.

McConnell added that the former president has “done a lot of damage to our party’s image and our ability to compete.”

“Trump is appealing to people who haven’t been as successful as other people and providing an excuse for that, that these more successful people have somehow been cheated, and you don’t deserve to think of yourself as less successful because things haven’t been fair,” he said.

Some of McConnell’s strongest comments were focused on Trump’s behavior after he lost the election in 2020, calling him “erratic.”

Every time Democrats need a lifeline, McConnell is there, and I do mean every time. He’s no longer a Republican and hasn’t been for a long time. His China ties probably don’t help, but generally, he thinks we can treat these new Democrats like reasonable people. We can’t because Marxists, not Democrats, lead the party.

He’s angry and vindictive. Rick Scott tried to unseat him, but Mitch has a long memory.

Most people dislike McConnell, Democrats and Republicans alike. As we reported in one poll, cockroaches came out ahead of Turtle in favorability.

The Senate Republican leader shouldn’t deliberately undermine Republican candidates in close races—especially in the final days before the election That’s not too much to ask Please share if you agree https://t.co/KdNLVKUtIB pic.twitter.com/xTVUJQiNfO — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 24, 2024

Sentinel reported this for the first time on October 17th. In case he didn’t make enough of an impact, he’s at it again.

Let’s not forget that Mitch said he can find almost nothing to disagree with Chuck Schumer on.