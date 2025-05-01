A Judge Rules Trump Admin Can’t Use Alien Enemies Act to Deport TdA Terrorists

Another District Judge said that President Trump cannot use the Alien Enemies Act to deport Tren de Aragua. In a 36-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ruled that Trump cannot rely on the Alien Enemies Act to detain and deport members of the international gang because the gang’s presence was not an “invasion” or “predatory incursion” as contemplated by the law.

“The historical record renders clear that the President’s invocation of the AEA through the Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and is contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms,” wrote Rodriguez, who was appointed by Trump during his first term.

He made his decree permanent.

It’s odd how Democrats can use ancient laws, but Republicans can’t. Tren de Aragua had no foothold in this country in 2020, but within four years of open borders, they’ve become a presence in every major city. There is evidence that the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, directed them to come to the US from prisons and mental institutions.

Although Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act has been litigated in multiple courts nationwide, including the Supreme Court, Rodriguez is the first judge to have reached a final decision on the merits.

“The importance of this ruling cannot be overstated,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the un-American Civil Liberties Union who helped bring the legal challenge, reports CNN Fake News.

The Trump administration, Rodriguez wrote, does “not possess the lawful authority under the AEA, and based on the Proclamation, to detain Venezuelan aliens, transfer them within the United States, or remove them from the country.”

Where were these judges when the illegal alien gangsters were pouring into the country?

