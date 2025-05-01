Looks Like WSJ Deliberately Lied About Musk’s Pending Firing

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) drew the ire of Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. They reported that the Tesla board opened the search for Musk’s successor. The worst part is that they were allegedly informed before publication that the report was false.

“The CEO of Tesla is Elon Musk, and the Board is highly confident in his ability to continue executing on the exciting growth plan ahead,” Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm wrote.

The WSJ said in its report that Tesla did not provide a comment before publication. I don’t believe the WSJ only because they have been known to lie recently. I also don’t believe them because firing Elon Musk while he is trying to save our country and while he’s planning a return would be idiotic. Perhaps this is the truth, we can’t say, but we doubt it.

Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published). The CEO of Tesla is… — Tesla (@Tesla) May 1, 2025

Another Report Relying on Anonymous People

The report claimed, “Board members reached out to several executive search firms to work on a formal process for finding Tesla’s next chief executive,” citing people familiar with the discussions.

This comes as Musk has been spending time in Washington, D.C.. It also follows Teslas being set on fire and the stock going down. Musk recently announced he will be stepping back from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). His role only goes through May because he is a “special” employee.

The WSJ also said, “The board narrowed its focus to a major search firm, according to the people familiar with the discussions. The current status of the succession planning couldn’t be determined. It is also unclear if Musk, himself a Tesla board member, was aware of the effort, or if his pledge to spend more time at Tesla has affected succession planning. Musk didn’t respond to requests for comment.”

The WSJ deliberately lied. They are as bad as any legacy media. Perhaps they are striving to become the Washington Post.

Tesla chair Robyn Denholm fired back in a statement posted to X that the report is “absolutely false.” She added, “This was communicated to the media before the report was published.”

Elon Musk was angry. If you trust the media, you haven’t been paying attention.

That’s why we’ve lost faith in mainstream media !! Yesterday Reuters did the same the thing on my country. Reporting false and baseless news… we hit hard !! https://t.co/B0ykBwRl1c — حسن سجواني Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 1, 2025

