Adams’ Plan to House Migrants on Soccer Fields and in Nursing Homes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a dire warning to Joe Biden about the collapse of New York City if more funding isn’t made available.

He just received $100 million in federal tax dollars and has a very small number of illegal aliens compared to other states. Still, he complains. Why doesn’t he tell Joe Biden to close the border?

“Eventually, this is going to come to a neighborhood near you, and it is — 91,000 people,” Adams said, according to a report. “We need to localize this madness.”

Adams’s comments arrive in the wake of footage showing a swarm of illegal immigrants sleeping on the streets outside the Roosevelt Hotel, now an intake center.

Mayor Adams’ administration is eyeing heavily used soccer fields on Randall’s Island for migrant housing — less than a year after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars pitching and then taking down tents for “asylum-seekers.”

New York City initially planned to open a tent city for migrants in the Orchard Beach parking lot in the Bronx, but the site was abandoned just as construction neared completion after heavy rains flooded the area.

The facility was then relocated to the parking lot at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. That shelter had a capacity of 500 — and cost taxpayers at least $625,000 to construct.

It cost about $325,000 to demobilize from Orchard Beach and another $325,000 to set up that facility. But Randall’s set-up — offered amenities such as flat-screen TVs, Xbox consoles, popcorn machines, and foosball tables — only lasted till the next month.

Advocates at the time blamed its out-of-the-way location and lack of readily available transportation and services.

Adams thinks he’s the center of the nation, but he also thinks God talks to him.

The entire country is collapsing.

Too little, too late: Woke NYC Mayor Eric Adams complains Biden's open border is "unsustainable" and ruining his city pic.twitter.com/2EBClD1m6U — BizPac Review (@BIZPACReview) August 10, 2023

Related