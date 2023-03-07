A Maryland Bill Will Prevent Anyone Under 25 Being Charged with Felony Murder

Maryland proposed a bill to prevent anyone under 25 from being charged with felony murder. In Maryland, felony murder occurs when someone is killed while a felony crime, such as robbery or carjacking, Fox5 reports.

That’s an invitation for more murders.

Democratic Delegate Charlotte Crutchfield’s Youth Accountability and Safety Act, House Bill 1180, will soften the penalties for those under 25 who commit felony murder.

This has become a topic since Governor Wes Moore picked Victor Schiraldi to run the Juvenile Justice Service. Schiraldi says no one under 21 should be introduced to the justice system because the brain is not fully developed.

Opponents of HB 1180, like Republican Delegate Susan McComas, say Democrats only use mental capacity when it comes to soft-on-crime policies.

“Proponents of the bill say that the human brain is not fully formed in the frontal lobes until age 25. But yet, we’re doing other things in the general assembly, letting children vote earlier and earlier, letting them get hormone-inducing drugs to change their sex,” said McComas.

“If this bill passes, you’re going to have kingpins, you’re going to have gangs use juveniles to do their dirty work.,” said McComas.

Crutchfield said they shouldn’t be convicted of felony murder for a crime they didn’t mean to commit. Yikes!

Democrats have gone mad.

