Kamala Tells Another Cringe Story

By
M Dowling
-
2
25

Kamala Harris cackled loudly as she told a “childhood story” about asking her mother why conservatives are “bad”.

“I went home one day, and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve!” She cackled here. “I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can!” Harris said as she cackled.

It’s actually funny and obnoxious, but it’s probably not true. Most of her stories are not true.

Harris hasn’t gone to East Palestine because she doesn’t care about those people, and she won’t go to the border. She does care about Africans and is going there at the end of the month.


