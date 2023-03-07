Kamala Tells Another Cringe Story

Kamala Harris cackled loudly as she told a “childhood story” about asking her mother why conservatives are “bad”.

“I went home one day, and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve!” She cackled here. “I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can!” Harris said as she cackled.

It’s actually funny and obnoxious, but it’s probably not true. Most of her stories are not true.

KAMALA HARRIS: “I went home one day and I said, ‘Why are conservatives bad, Mommy?’ because I thought we were supposed to conserve! Ha ha ha! I couldn’t reconcile it. Now I can! Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/O4Wfg0hrBv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Harris hasn’t gone to East Palestine because she doesn’t care about those people, and she won’t go to the border. She does care about Africans and is going there at the end of the month.

It has been more than a year since she visited the southern border — and she still hasn’t been to East Palestine — but Kamala Harris says she’s “going to Africa at the end of the month” to focus on “climate resilience and adaptation.” pic.twitter.com/DXHawUWX7W — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2023

Related