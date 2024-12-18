A Most Serious Escalation: Forcing Trump Into War

Days ago, Putin warned that NATO crossed their red line, suggesting that NATO nations are fair game. He talked about the fear-mongering against Russia.

Then, after the speech, they murdered Lt. Gen. Kirillov. Who murdered him? Ukraine with the backing of NATO and the CIA, who have been behind this since at least 2014.

The Most Serious Escalation

Immediately after, the NATO-CIA proxy, Ukraine intelligence, used a citizen of Uzbekistan to kill Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Defense Forces.

He was assassinated in the early hours of Tuesday morning in southeastern Moscow while exiting his home in a residential neighborhood with his aide to head to a work briefing.

Russian investigators said an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with TNT had likely been attached to an electric scooter, which was parked between the entrance to the building where the general lived and the nearest lamppost. According to the report, the blast’s power was equivalent to around 1kg of TNT.

The device was possibly detonated remotely once Kirillov stepped out of the building. The general’s aide walked first and was instantly killed when the blast and shrapnel hit him in the back. Kirillov, who was around 1.5 meters from the explosion, died from fatal injuries shortly afterward, RT reported.

Footage showing this morning’s Assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the Commander of the Russian Armed Force’s Radiological, Chemical, and Biological (CBR) Defence Unit, as a result of a Bombing in Central Moscow. pic.twitter.com/dq4vdLP2yz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 17, 2024

The Biden regime, backed by Obama, Soros, and Clinton, wants to bring the US and Russia into a war posture from which there is no return before Donald Trump steps into the Oval Office.

The Assassination

Kirillov exposed the US Biolabs, the same Biolabs conducting COVID research before the pandemic. He has implicated the Pentagon and private corporations, and he believed the pandemic was deliberately unleashed.

If you Were Curious Why Igor Kirillov Was Just Assassinated Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, after being one of the first in the world (in a serious government position) to directly say that the coronavirus was artificially created, who sent… pic.twitter.com/tq8HxbbK9e — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 18, 2024

State Duma Defense Committee chairman Andrey Kartapolov said that Kirillov’s revelations have “caught too many people” and that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if figures outside of Kiev also had a hand in his assassination, including the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden.

Kartapolov stressed that those who organized and carried out Kirillov’s murder will be found and punished, “whoever they are and wherever they are.”

Putin promises retribution.

NATO has long since outlived its usefulness as a North Atlantic defense alliance. It has become the aggressor. The EU and new world order power brokers run it. NATO does nothing for the US with its 33 nations that can’t defend themselves and Turkey that can’t be trusted. It is the vehicle for the military-industrial complex.

US and NATO forces surround NATO countries up to Russia’s borders. NATO’s long-range missiles are close to Russia’s border. They are preparing for direct war and nuclear war.

Last year, The Washington Post had a whole big report about how Ukraine’s intelligence services were capable of carrying out assassinations inside Russia thanks to support they received from the CIA since 2014 https://t.co/XSXEaDqUfK pic.twitter.com/dNwBkVQYVR — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) December 17, 2024

