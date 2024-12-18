Is Your Government Trying to Scare You Again?

We don’t always see stars on Long Island, but satellites are everywhere. Last night, one large object looked different with colored lights. It looked like a drone. Today, they are reporting drones over Long Island.

James Ferguson, President of Saxon Aerospace, said these are human crafts, definitely not from outer space.

The drones could be a false flag like the fear-mongering over the pandemic. Does the government plan to use drones as an excuse to take our freedoms away? Pass unwanted laws? Attack the new administration in some way?

Whatever you do, do not let the drones frighten you as the pandemic did. They will use fear to take more freedoms away.

Why won’t they tell us what these things are or where they are coming from? This could well be merely a distraction from the horrors this globalist administration is inflicting on Americans. It’s only conjecture, but they’ve done it before and admitted they were trying to scare us to act in a way they wanted during the pandemic.

The Radioactive Drugs

Reportedly, there are missing radioactive drugs, lost in New Jersey, which could be what the drones are searching for. However, the drones started the day before the election when all the internal polling showed that Harris would lose. The missing package can’t be correlated to the missing drugs. Maybe someone stole a box of drugs.

The timing of this before the President’s election is highly suspect.

Foreign Enemies?

We are seeing more and more of these drones without any explanation. Do you feel manipulated? If they were foreign enemies, would they be so blatant? Maybe.

We were told this week that China is behind it. We’ve also been told a lot of lies about our foreign adversaries. Who can forget the Russia lies? However, it could be true.

Preconditioning Us for War?

One poster on X, a self-described military planner, pointed out Obama’s movie, Leave the World Behind. It was a contrived racist film. In one scene, drones are dropping leaflets in Arabic. They say,

“We ask for your immediate attention to what we’re saying in this leaflet. We possess the most dangerous and destructive explosives in history, And we’re leaving this horrifying fact for you to contemplate and we stress the validity of what (obscured by thumb) We have just (begun?) using this (obscured) on your (land / territory) and you must (obscured) steps to stop the resistance (obscured) to surrender (torn) (obscured).”

He calls the drone invasion 11th-hour preconditioning war games. Maybe Barack wrote the script.

Could that be true? Who knows. It seems like an extreme interpretation of what is only an annoyance. However, tthe administration certainly wants to go to war, despite knowing it will end in World War III and nuclear battles.

Not US Military?

A New Jersey official sat for a top secret meeting and said they are definitely not US military. However, he got the information from the lying administration. The DoD says they are not US military. Maybe they’re contractors?

I personally don’t believe a word they say, but it could be true.

One X poster published an often-censored clip that predicted in May 2022 that there would be a radiological scare tactic to get us into line. However, people guess well all the time. The same poster said they are looking for WMDs. All this is OPINION.

Maybe drones are meant to distract us and try out a new manipulation technique. Whatever it is, I am more scared of this administration than an actual drone right now.

The Government Says They Are Not a National Security Threat

If they are certain they are not a national security threat, they must know what they are. Does anyone believe they don’t know what they are?

The FBI field office in Newark urged New Jersey residents this week not to shoot down drones or point lasers at manned aircraft, taking to social media to warn against the dangerous — and possibly deadly — activity, which comes amid an uptick in reported drone sightings along the U.S. East Coast.

People are starting to panic. That is the worst thing they could do for all the obvious reasons. Panicky people usually leave all sense behind.

“FBI Newark, NJSP, and dozens of other agencies and law enforcement partners have been out every night for several weeks to legally track down operators acting illegally or with nefarious intent and using every available tool and piece of equipment to find the answers the public is seeking,” the authorities said in the statement. “However, there could be dangerous and possibly deadly consequences if manned aircraft are targeted mistakenly as UAS.”

“Misidentification often occurs when UAS are mistaken for more familiar objects such as manned aircraft, low-orbit satellites, or celestial bodies like planets or stars,” they said.

All the agencies:

In a joint statement Monday, the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Defense said that, while they “recognize the concern” from the general public, there is no evidence that the drones are “anomalous” or a threat to public safety or to U.S. national security.

If it’s so, tell us why.

People don’t trust them.

