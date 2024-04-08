A New Landmark Study Finds Most Outgrow Gender Confusion

According to i24, on Monday, The Vatican released its “Infinite Dignity” declaration, pronouncing gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy as grave violations of human dignity. Pope Francis approved it on March 25th but still welcomed trans people into the church, but not the ideology. It’s not clear why this took five years.

It puts him in line with the latest research. According to a new landmark study in The Netherlands and outlined in the Daily Mail, most children with gender confusion outgrow it.

The study tracked over 2,700 individuals from age 11 to their mid-twenties. They were surveyed every three years about their feelings toward gender. Roughly 1 in 10 children expressed some “gender non-contentenedness,” but only 1 in 25 reported feeling “often” or “sometimes” discontented with their gender.

The researchers from the University of Groningen concluded from their study that most individuals who are dissatisfied with their gender identity in childhood and adolescence come to feel comfortable with their gender as they mature.

It is normal to have these feelings and doubts and is “relatively common,” the researchers say.

The study lasted fifteen years.

Maybe the studies and common sense should have come before the gender-affirming care, drugs, and surgeries.

Related