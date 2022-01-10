A Non-White Supremacist Kills an Asian Father of 2 in NYC

As the new mayor of New York City says he hired his brother as deputy NYPD commissioner to protect against white supremacists, black men continue to attack Asian and Jewish people.

Where is the Left who cares so much about Asians?

Yao Pan Ma, an immigrant from China, was left in a coma after the brutal assault in April, and he died last week. The police called the attack a hate crime, and Ma, 61, had been on a ventilator and was hospitalized since the assault occurred in East Harlem. Now he’s dead.

What do all these people have in common — they are all non-white supremacists:


