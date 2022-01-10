A Non-White Supremacist Kills an Asian Father of 2 in NYC

As the new mayor of New York City says he hired his brother as deputy NYPD commissioner to protect against white supremacists, black men continue to attack Asian and Jewish people.

Where is the Left who cares so much about Asians?

Yao Pan Ma, an immigrant from China, was left in a coma after the brutal assault in April, and he died last week. The police called the attack a hate crime, and Ma, 61, had been on a ventilator and was hospitalized since the assault occurred in East Harlem. Now he’s dead.

An Asian father of two who was severely beaten by a black man in an alleged racially-motivated hate crime in NYC has died. His death has not galvanized the left, who otherwise became vocal over #StopAsianHate when it could be used to blame white people. https://t.co/FT0znTrT6j — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 9, 2022

What do all these people have in common — they are all non-white supremacists:

Korean American woman spit on, called a “carrier” on A train Oct 5 btwn 34/42nd St. Detective refused to include “carrier” in report. Head of NYPD Hate Crimes told victim it wasn’t hate crime. Now a #HateCrime after civilian hate crime review panel recommendation. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/W0CWjfTx2A — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) January 8, 2022

🚨WANTED for HOMICICDE: On 1/2/22 at approx. 9:45 PM, in front of 488 Dekalb Ave @NYPD79PCT Brooklyn. The suspect shot and killed a 36 year-old female victim Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/7MfpOlOSeC — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 4, 2022

On 11/18/21, at approx. 2 PM, at Broadway and W. 3rd St, @NYPD6Pct an individual grabbed a yarmulke from the head of a male, 34. The victim demanded the return of his yarmulke, the individual threw it back and made an anti-Semitic statement. Info? DM @NYPDTips or☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/NuvDIbAiHc — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) November 19, 2021

Video footage from 12/26/21 anti-Jewish assault. pic.twitter.com/3rP2SJtgzG — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 28, 2021

On 11/15/21, at approx 2AM, an individual borrowed a phone from a male, 22, on the S/B platform stairs, in the 57th St & 7th Ave “D’ line station. After viewing an image on the phone, the individual used an anti-gay slur and slapped the male in the face. Info? ☎️1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/TtKeVmAYKs — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 27, 2021

On 12/9/21, at approx 6:15 PM, on a S/B “F” train approaching the 23rd St station, an individual made anti-Asian statements and shoved a 26-year-old male. If you have any info, DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS(8477). pic.twitter.com/yNbZ2AlS98 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 27, 2021

On 9/29/21 at approx. 7:51 AM, at 8th Ave and 35th St in Manhattan, a male on a bicycle approached a 49-year-old female, from behind, made contact with her with his bicycle and made an anti-Asian statement. Recognize him? DM @NYPDTips or ☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/kuuv0PGq2K — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) October 8, 2021

On 12/01/21, at approx 6:19 AM, on the platform of the 174th St subway station (#2 and #5 lines) Bronx, a 58-year-old female was approached by a male who made an anti-Chinese statement and hit her in her face. Info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/KeWGmK8Wqh — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 13, 2021

