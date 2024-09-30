Chile Had to Pass a Law to Stop Haitians et al from Eating Pets

The following is a report from Gateway Hispanic.

The Chilean Congress has passed a law to protect the rights of domestic animals. It criminalizes the slaughter, distribution, and commercialization of the meat of pets and companion animals.

The Chilean congressman José Carlos Meza authored the bill.

This measure arises from reports about the consumption of dog and cat meat in certain foreign communities within the country, particularly the Haitian community, according to Deputy José Carlos Meza, the bill’s author.

In Chile, it is documented that foreign communities, particularly Haitians, consume the meat of domestic animals and pets, such as cats. There are many reports, some even showing the street sale of this meat (without clearly stating that it is dog or cat meat), the story states.