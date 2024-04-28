A Remarkable Moment in US History: Biden Demands Press Take Sides

Joe Biden told the press that to save democracy (we are supposed to be a Constitutional Republic). To do that, they must “rise up” and back his campaign. He suggests he is the only democratic choice, and people must vote for him.

Only information supporting him should be shared. Joe Biden doesn’t want a free press; he wants a press that will sway opinion toward him.

“On the third anniversary of January 6,” Biden said, “I went to Valley Forge and I said the most urgent question of our time is whether democracy is still — is still the sacred cause of America. That is the question the American people must answer this year and you, the free press, play a critical role in making sure the American people have the information they need to make an informed decision.

Biden demands the press take sides while pretending he’s not asking for that:

“I’m sincerely not asking you to take sides, but asking a rise up to the seriousness of the moment,” Biden said.

The so-called president thinks he is democracy itself.

It’s only free if you fight for him. While he made this declaration, he twisted Donald Trump’s words. He claimed he wanted a free press while calling for them to become his campaign.

After telling the ‘dictator and bloodbath’ lies, he told them he was the only choice.

His words:

“Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics and focus on what’s actually at stake. I think in your hearts, you know what’s at stake. The stakes couldn’t be higher; every single one of us has rows to play a serious role in making sure democracy endures, American democracy. I have my role, but with all due respect, so do you. In the age of disinformation, credible information that people can trust is more important than ever, and that makes you, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart makes you more important than ever. So tonight, I’d like to make a toast — to a free press, to an informed citizenry, to an American where freedom and democracy endure. God bless America.”

It was a remarkable moment in American history:

Biden again calls on journalists to defend democracy (i.e. crush Republicans): "Move past the horse race numbers and the gotcha moments, and the distractions, the sideshows that have come to dominate and sensationalize our politics and focusing on what's actually at stake."

Sadly, they will do it. CNN is thrilled. They are happy to destroy democracy while pretending to save it from the man who wants to turn the government back over to the people and make America first.

CNN:

CNN absolutely loved Biden's speech demanding journalists side with him to save democracy and both Colin Jost's Trump-filled monologue and lecture about how Biden embodies "decency"

