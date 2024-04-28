The Press Kicks Off Their Joe Biden Is Democracy Campaign

The White House correspondents launched their Joe Biden campaign is democracy last night at their annual dinner. In the introduction below, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell pretends Biden is democracy itself and the bastion of freedom.

NBC’s @KellyO to Biden and Kamala: “We welcome you as we celebrate freedoms that are both enduring and repeatedly tested. Your presence here speaks clearly and loudly about the essential connection between a free press, freedom of speech, and the democracy we value” pic.twitter.com/1Dng2NGfrG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Colin Jost is a typical SNL comedian – not funny and very biased left. Democrats got harmless jokes, and the right got torched.

Colin Jost opens with harmless jokes about Biden then plenty about the Trump trial, Fox News, and Matt Gaetz liking teenage girls. #WHCD pic.twitter.com/efm51vNvTK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Colin Jost, kissing Biden’s ass at the #WHCD: “The last time I was in DC, I left my cocaine at the WH. Luckily, the President was able to put it to good use for his State of the Union…Of course, the President doesn’t call it cocaine. He calls a high-speed rail by the way. Can… pic.twitter.com/47FgHI4B0p — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Kristi Noem revealed in her new memoir that she shot a dog twenty years ago. The unfunny individual in the clip below called Kristi Noem a psychopath for shooting a puppy without hearing the details.

.@ScottJenningsKY: “Governor DeVille has — I mean, Noem — has a — has a terrible — I mean, it gets cold in the Dakotas, she may have needed a coat. I don’t know. This is a terrible PR problem, but worse, there are two other sort of technical terms. It’s psychopath.” pic.twitter.com/I8lne2qnrC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2024

Kristi Noem responded:

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem began in a social media post published Sunday on X.

“The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did,” Noem continued.

The Left is making a catastrophe out of this because she might become Donald Trump’s running mate.

Let’s talk about how Barack Obama ate dogs. after they were killed. That was in his memoir. Better yet, let’s talk about policies and the disaster that is Biden. He’s a figurehead for the people behind the curtain, just like in a Third World government. He’s also destroying our Bill of Rights.

