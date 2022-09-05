Russia to Stop all Critical Gas Supplies to Europe Indefinitely

Russia is stopping critical gas supplies to Europe unless the West drops the sanctions. According to Forbes, the Kremlin said Monday that gas supplies to Europe through the critical Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain suspended until the West lifts its sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, heightening a stand-off between Russia and the continent as energy prices soar in the region.

If a reporter dared mention that the sanctions are a bad idea as they were conceived, Mark Levin called you a Putinoid, Newt said you’re criticizing George Washington-like Zelensky, and the Left blocked you on social media. However, given that Europe sold its energy to Russia and then extraordinarily sanctioned them, it’s a wonder they didn’t consider that Putin would take this action.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov blamed sanctions for maintenance issues that have triggered the pipeline’s closure in recent weeks, state-run news agency Interfax reported—Nord Stream 1 is the main gas pipeline connecting Russia and western Europe, says Forbes.

When asked if the gas supplies would resume if the West lifted its sanctions, Peskov said “of course,” claiming that those curbs have “brought the situation to what we see now.”

Peskov said the current shutdown was forced by the malfunctioning of the last operational unit of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, as all the others had stopped working earlier due to maintenance problems, reports Forbes.

The delivery of gas through the key pipeline is not expected to resume in the “foreseeable future,” Russian business newspaper Kommersant reported, citing unnamed sources.

Before it invaded Ukraine, Russian gas accounted for more than 40% of all gas imports into Europe.

The current level at which the European Union’s gas storage capacity is filled is 81.55%, slightly above the bloc’s target of having 80% gas reserves available by November 1. It is unclear how Nord Stream 1’s indefinite shutdown will impact these reserves and if the EU will have to tap into them immediately and risk pushing levels below 80% ahead of November 1.

Remember that Biden’s team is rushing us into alternative energy reliant on China. China makes solar panels and windmill parts. Biden’s team is selling our energy soul to China.

