Tesla Showroom Terrorist Will Face 20 Years in Prison

A man who threw a Molotov Cocktail into a Tesla showroom is under arrest and AG Bondi said he will face 20 years in prison. He could have killed someone, not to minimize the property damage.

An Oregon man accused of trying to destroy property at a Tesla dealership in Salem twice since January has been arraigned on federal charges, according to court documents obtained Nexstar’s KOIN.

Pam Bondi will also go after the funders of the Tesla violence. Let’s hope for Kamala’s sake, she stopped funding violent radicals.

Go to 5:49:

