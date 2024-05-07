A Tale of Weaponized Government & Rich Congressmen

Conservative Treehouse suggests everyone read the indictment against Henry Cuellar and his wife, Imelda. You can scan the 54 pages quickly and possibly find answers about how our government works.

Rep. Cuellar and his wife are accused of taking $600,000 from two foreign companies in exchange for a promise to help them in his official role. The Cuellars allegedly drew up sham consulting contracts. They then laundered the consulting fees (bribes) through front companies and middlemen into shell companies owned by his wife. She did little or no work. in her alleged role.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations. Everything I have done in Congress has been to serve the people of South Texas,” Cuellar said in his statement, later adding: “The actions I took in Congress were consistent with the actions of many of my colleagues and in the interest of the American people.”

If this is all true, and if his colleagues are doing it, it could be as Sundance at Treehouse suggests. That is, it’s how Congress gets rich, and the intelligence communities keep them under control.

Rep. Cuellar has been vocal about closing the border. Congressmen who cross the intelligence community, like Cuellar did, could be exposed, bankrupted, and imprisoned along with his wife.

The 4th Branch of Government

Sundance calls the intelligence community the 4th branch of government.

From the actions of the FBI and what Christopher Wray has said, they want the border open. This is how they could control and silence us. Massive immigration dilutes our votes and values as millions of dependent people from around the world take over.

As the weaponization of government grows more obvious, and it becomes clear that our congressmen are getting megarich on a $180,000 salary, is this scenario plausible?

It isn’t conspiratorial to consider how Congress gets rich and never does a thing to stop the fall of the nation.

The irony is this is exactly what the Biden family does. They influence peddle with sham sell companies.

