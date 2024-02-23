A Teen Stabbed & 28-Year-Old Beaten in Times Sq. Yesterday

There were two separate violent attacks hours apart in Times Square yesterday. One left a teenager with a knife sticking out of his back, and the other left a 28-year-old man beaten about the head and face. Both are in stable condition.

About 18-23 people, illegal aliens, attacked the 17-year-old. The teen is an illegal alien from Nicaragua. So far, they have arrested 17 people, and they appear to be illegal aliens, which the media calls “migrants” to make them seem somehow acceptable.

A woman who tried to snap a picture of the mob hanging out was knocked down.

“Two hours later, another person was attacked. A 28-year-old man was punched and kicked in the head and face outside the Hard Rock Café, a popular tourist hangout.

Again, it appears illegal aliens attacked the 28-year-old.

CARTELS OF NEW YORK

A brutal Venezuelan gang, one of the worst in Venezuela, Tren de Aragua or Train of Aragua, might have allied with MS-13 in Manhattan.

The Venezuelan gang is growing in several cities, including Miami, Chicago, El Paso, and New York City. They are responsible for a bloody crime network across South America and have ruined Ecuador. Lately, they steal phones and then hack them to drain bank accounts. Police are warning that MS-13 and other gangs might ally with them.

These gang members generally pass illegally through border cities, such as El Paso, and then travel throughout the United States.

These are hardened, vicious criminals. Tren de Aragua originated in a Venezuelan prison and has exploded throughout Columbia, Peru, and Chile. It’s known for the brutal torture murderer of its victims, including prostitutes, who they routinely execute to control the sex trade. The gang has made big inroads in Chicago and Miami. In Lima, Peru, the gang murdered rival pimps and prostitutes to gain control.

MS-13, which was set up among Salvadoran illegal aliens in LA in the 1980s, has more than 10,000 thousand members and is closely linked to Mexican drug cartels. Their motto is “kill, rape, control.” They engage in brutal gang wars, murder, prostitution, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal transport of aliens across the United States-Mexico border.

ADMINISTRATION’S WIDE OPEN BORDERS

Meanwhile, the Biden administration, which is filled with former employees of Barack Obama and George Soros, will not stop the board crossings of unvetted, anonymous foreigners. Imagine how much our leaders hate us. This is real.

We know that gang members are crossing over with drugs and sex traffickers, particularly trafficking children and even toddlers for sex and labor. Under this administration, we have become a very evil country. Right now, we have a few people fighting for good. Say what you want about Donald Trump, but he wanted to bring us back to good.

Check out this photo. He looked a lot worse after the man with the saw got through with him. We’re minutes away from beheaded bodies hanging upside down from overpasses.

Related