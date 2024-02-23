El Salvador’s President Sends a Chilling Warning to the USA

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele calls on the United States to abandon globalism and warns of “dark forces” taking over America.

At CPAC, President Bukele told Americans to fight the Soros’s influence.

“Who elected Soros to dictate laws?” El Salvadoran President Bukele is holding nothing back at CPAC tonight: pic.twitter.com/b2sa9BU52M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2024

Bukele sent a chilling warning as the US government promotes crime in some cases. He asked how many people we have lost in Philadelphia.

“The disease that had begun with mild symptoms became worse and worse. It became a cancer that seemed incurable.

“We’re already seeing these symptoms in the United States. Big cities in decline, like Baltimore, Portland, New York, just to name a few places, where crime and drugs have become the daily norm and even accepted and promoted by the government.

“How many young people have you lost to the streets of Philadelphia or San Francisco to fentanyl?

“Where did we see these apocalyptic sites fifteen, ten, five years ago? Imagine how it will be in the next five, ten, or fifteen years.

“The same thing was happening in El Salvador. In the span of less than a decade, gangsters had control of all the country and our society, evolving into a parallel government controlling elections and even political parties.

“Every aspect of the daily life of most people was controlled by the gangs, the murder capital of the world. It’s a tragic title to hold. Getting rid of that was the bare minimum we had to achieve in order to even start thinking about rebuilding our country.”

President Bukele issues a chilling warning about America turning into El Salvador: pic.twitter.com/YdtNJAe86V — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2024

Abandon globalism, Bukele said, “unapologetically fight for everyone who stands for it…dark forces are already taking over your country. You might not see it yet, but it is happening.”

This will spiral out of control quickly. “When the water boils, it is already too late, like the boiling frog.”

NEW: El Salvador president Nayib Bukele calls on the United States to abandon globalism and says “dark forces” are taking over America. “If you want globalism to die here too, you must be willing to unapologetically fight against everything and everyone that stands for… pic.twitter.com/0pi4H0EDJN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2024

