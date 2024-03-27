A Truck Was Pulled from the site of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Workers recovered a truck from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in the Patapsco River. The Associated Press states that at least one vehicle remains hanging from metal debris.

The outlet cited a law enforcement official who had knowledge of a Homeland Security memo detailing the recovery.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday praised divers who have spent hours in frigid water.

“They are down there in darkness where they can literally see about a foot in front of them,” he said. “They are trying to navigate mangled metal, and they’re also in a place where it is now presumed that people have lost their lives, so the work of these first responders, the work of these divers, I cannot stress enough how remarkable these individuals are.”

The divers are looking for the construction workers. One is a man from El Salvador named Miguel Luna, 49. He is the father of six children. Two Guatemalan men, ages 26 and 35, are unaccounted for.

