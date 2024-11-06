A Turning Point in Kamala Harris’s Election Chances

Kamala Harris didn’t pick the vice presidential candidate who could have possibly turned the tide for her. He could have possibly given her Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro was a far better candidate than Tim Walz. She likely made the bad choice to win Dearborn, but she didn’t even win Dearborn.

Trump won in Dearborn Heights, where 39% of the residents are of Middle Eastern descent, defeating Harris 44% to 38.3%, with Stein at 15.1%.

Josh Shapiro is more popular than Taylor Swift, and she didn’t pick him as her vice president because he’s Jewish. She didn’t say that was the reason, but we all know it was.

The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey found that 49% of Pennsylvanians surveyed approved of Shapiro while only 31% disapproved. Twenty-two percent of Pennsylvania Republicans and 46% of Independents approved of Shapiro’s performance.

An April Franklin & Marshall College Poll found 54% of voters believe Shapiro has done an excellent or good job as Governor. That approval rating in that poll was higher than Governors Tom Ridge, Tom Wolf, Ed Rendell, and Tom Corbett at this point in their first terms.

Instead, she picked a man of questionable intelligence with a mountain-sized closet of skeletons. Tim Walz let Minneapolis burn while his wife opened the window so she could smell the tires burning.

Also, Muslims in Dearborn aren’t stupid. They know she said one thing to them and something entirely different to her Jewish voters.