Harris Didn’t Even Show Up for People at Howard University

True to her character, Kamala Harris never showed up for the people waiting at Howard University. They stood out there waiting for over eight hours. She could have offered words of gratitude for their support, inspiration, or love.

She does represent the party of love and tolerance, after all.

Instead, she had campaign co-chair Jen O’Malley Dillon telling everyone to go home.

They pretended the race wouldn’t be decided last night, so they should all get their rest for the big day.

Harris is cowardly and selfish.

Email from Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out just now to all hands on Harris campaign: “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/H0Jl33rRkf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2024

She sent her campaign-co-chair Cedric Richmond out to make the announcement. Hillary did the same thing. She sent John Podesta out. These two women are cowards.

BREAKING: Harris HQ tells fans to go home, says she won’t speak tonight pic.twitter.com/F5rK1r4qN2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Phony to the end.

BREAKING: Kamala has cancelled speaking at Howard University tonight. Crowd leaving. WOW!! pic.twitter.com/cuQbduCnZ0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 6, 2024

Harris didn’t waste any time firing these people. Bye-bye.

It appears @KamalaHQ staffers have already been fired. R.I.P. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

She didn’t even outperform the man with dementia who calls half the nation garbage and wants to drag our candidate to a large body of water and drown him.

This clip from CNN says it all. pic.twitter.com/lIti6afaTd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024

One last time for old time’s sake:

I completely agree with this lady. I almost cried when I watched her.

Woman in tears that her country was SAVED.pic.twitter.com/p5JbsKRC5c — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 6, 2024