Harris Didn’t Even Show Up for People at Howard University

M DOWLING
True to her character, Kamala Harris never showed up for the people waiting at Howard University. They stood out there waiting for over eight hours. She could have offered words of gratitude for their support, inspiration, or love.

She does represent the party of love and tolerance, after all.

Instead, she had campaign co-chair Jen O’Malley Dillon telling everyone to go home.
They pretended the race wouldn’t be decided last night, so they should all get their rest for the big day.

Harris is cowardly and selfish.

She sent her campaign-co-chair Cedric Richmond out to make the announcement. Hillary did the same thing. She sent John Podesta out. These two women are cowards.

Phony to the end.

Harris didn’t waste any time firing these people. Bye-bye.

She didn’t even outperform the man with dementia who calls half the nation garbage and wants to drag our candidate to a large body of water and drown him.

One last time for old time’s sake:

I completely agree with this lady. I almost cried when I watched her.


