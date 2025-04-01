A Virginia Judge Takes Over DEI Staffing at CIA & DNI Office

Unbelievable. Another piddling judge blocked the dismissal of CIA and DNI employees.

Where is the urgency in Congress or the Supreme Court? Emergency filings sit in the Supreme Court. All we’ve heard so far is that Justice Roberts doesn’t want his crazy friend Judge Boasberg impeached.

This makes 32 injunctions.

According to Politico, A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s bid to fire intelligence agency employees who recently worked on DEI programs.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga issued a preliminary injunction Monday requiring that the affected staffers at the CIA and Office of Director of National Intelligence remain on the payroll. This will go on as they seek reassignment within the agency.

The Alexandria, Virginia judge said the employees had certain protections because they were dismissed under a “reduction in force.”

“The plaintiffs face termination without any suggestion of wrongdoing or poor performance,” said Trenga, an appointee of President George W. Bush. “Simply requiring the government to follow its regulations is a minimal burden.”

He didn’t say the staffers couldn’t be fired eventually. However, he demanded a report on the outcome of internal reports first. That’s a long delay.

Lawyers for the Trump administration argued that Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard could fire the intelligence employees if they determine the dismissals are “in the interests of the United States.”

Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said he made sure they got enough judges into office to stop the Trump agenda.

Article III judges run the country and do so at the behest of the Democrats and their media.

The judges are probably holding Trump off, hoping Democrats take control of the US House of Representatives. Special elections in Wisconsin and Florida today hold the fate of the House.

