A Voice from the Swamp Chooses Nikki Haley

Bill Kristol, the never-Trumper who worked with the far-left to defeat Donald Trump and anyone who supported his agenda, is backing Nikki Haley.

“I’m an ex-Republican. But if I were an Iowan, I’d be crossing back over to vote for Haley Monday. Voting against Trump in Republican caucuses and primaries is the most effective way—and a legal and legitimate way—to oppose Trump this winter and spring.

He should correct that statement. He is an opportunist and an establishment figure, the epitome of the swamp.

His message is really for Democrats and left-leaning independents who can vote in the Republican primary.

Democrats love to pick our candidates.

Axios Report in Part

Axios reported that Iowa Democrats and independents are planning to crash the state’s Republican caucuses Monday night and become “Republicans for a day” to vote for Nikki Haley — but mostly, against former President Trump.

Iowa allows day-of party registration for voters, and Democrats aren’t holding in-person presidential caucuses this year.

That’s given mischievous anti-Trump voters “a chance to diminish Trump’s inevitability,” as Don McLeese of West Des Moines put it.

McLeese told Axios he’ll be a crossover voter Monday: “I’ll hold my nose and caucus for Haley,” the former UN ambassador rising in GOP polls.

Lyle Hansen, a Republican precinct captain for Haley in Cedar Rapids, acknowledges that “there could be a good crossover” vote for Haley because Democrats “get to come over and pick the candidate for Biden to oppose.”

The Snow and Cold

Republicans are also dealing with a snowstorm and frigid temperatures, which could affect the GOP vote more since a lot of Trump voters are older.

An important message from Donald Trump

TRUMP: “You must go caucus tomorrow…You can’t sit home. If you’re sick as a dog…even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it.” pic.twitter.com/5Gy9VvUxsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2024

Trump is very concerned about dirty tricks.

President Trump posted this message on Truth Social about an hour ago. Trump tells readers to look out for dirty tricks in the Iowa caucus tomorrow. (Jan 14, 2024 at 9:54 PM ET) . pic.twitter.com/9EHpbNM63a — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) January 15, 2024

