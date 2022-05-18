MS-Gang Member Brutally Murdered 3, Took One’s Heart Out

On May 13, Milton Portillo Rodriguez, a/k/a “Little Gangster,” a/k/a “Seco,” age 26, was sentenced to serve life in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy, racketeering, attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering as well as related violent crimes in aid of racketeering, including three murders, connected to his participation in La Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational criminal enterprise also known as MS-13, 911 reports.

After a three-month trial, he was convicted along with three co-defendants on January 24. Portillo-Rodriguez and a co-defendant were also convicted of multiple counts of murder in aid of racketeering in Maryland.

THE HORRIFIC MURDERS

During the murder of a 17-year-old in March 2017, Portillo Rodriguez, Sandoval Rodriguez, Joya Parada, and other gang members lured Victim 1 to an Annapolis, Maryland park. Then they stabbed Victim 1 to death. Subsequently, they dismembered him. After murdering Victim 1 and removing the victim’s heart, the defendants buried the body. They disposed of the evidence, and smoked marijuana to celebrate the murder. As a result of their participation in the murder of Victim 1, certain gang members were promoted within MS-13.

They caused Victim 2 to lose consciousness in a park, removed Victim 2’s clothing, and decapitated Victim 2 with a machete. Victim 3 was lured to a park, Victim 3 was hit on the head with a hammer and slashed with a machete until he died.

Cutting out hearts, cutting off heads, slashing, and hammering people is what we are inviting in with open borders. We are not getting their best.

You can read the story at 911.

MS-13 is an illegal alien El Salvadorian gang.

