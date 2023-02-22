A2178: Hochul’s Plan to Mandate COV Vax for Babies and School Children

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers, and school children. Assemblyman Jeffrey Dimowitz introduced just such a bill, A2178.

She could push it through with the help of her one-party legislature in hard-left New York.

At the very least, solid and credible data should show this intervention provides better health outcomes. No such evidence exists, and the vaccine is still for emergency use. There is no emergency. The drugmakers don’t want to be sued for injuries.

Assemblyman Dinowitz and Gov. Hochul and the vaccine industry cannot meet that minimal standard for mass injection of children with the COVID shot.

Dinowitz has shown time and time again that he can’t be bothered to do even minimal research on his bills. He’s a Hochul tool.

TAKE ACTION TODAY AGAINST A2178 AND SHARE….Thank you!

NYS Assembly Bill A2178

Related