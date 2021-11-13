NY Assembly Bill Would Mandate COV Vaccines for Children

















A new bill in communist New York authorizes the commissioner of health to develop and supervise the execution of a program of immunization against COVID-19 for purposes of state aid to schools; requires immunization against COVID-19 for attendance at school.

New York State lawmakers are trying to push a bill — AB8378 — that mandates COVID-19 vaccines for children and school children, grades 6-12, by amending the health law.

It reads and repeats this information for grades 6-12:

Every person in parental relation to a child in this state shall have administered to such child an adequate dose or doses of an immuniz- ing agent against poliomyelitis, mumps, measles, diphtheria, rubella, varicella, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pertussis, tetanus, pneumococcal disease, [and] hepatitis B, AND COVID-19, which meets the standards approved by the United States public health service for such biological products, and which is approved by the department under such conditions as may be specified by the public health AND HEALTH PLANNING council.

School and child are defined as:

a. The term "school" means and includes any public, private or paro- chial child caring center, day nursery, day care agency, nursery school, kindergarten, elementary, intermediate or secondary school. b. The term "child" shall mean and include any person between the ages of two months and eighteen years.

This has to stop. Mandating an experimental drug that has no long term studies for children when they are not at much of a risk is not acceptable.

It’s not the government’s role and COV is not the measles or mumps. The death and injury rate is nothing like that in children with COV.

Parents should be in charge of this, not government. This is a power grab of parental rights.

Call:

Richard Gottfried, (212) 807-7900, (518) 455-4941 to complain and call your own Assemblyman.

Asm. Ed Ra (R), (516) 535-4095, (518) 455-4627

