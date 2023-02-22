Biden Vows to “Defend Every Inch of NATO Territory” at Bucharest Nine

President Biden addressed the group of European nations known as the Bucharest Nine (B9) on Wednesday. He diverted from that on President’s Day to take a train to the safest part of Kyiv, Ukraine, then returned to Poland.

“As NATO’s eastern flank, you’re our front lines of our collective defense, and you know better than anyone what’s at stake in this conflict,” Biden said to officials from the B9 countries of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

“The commitment of the United States to NATO – I’ve said it to you many times, and I’ll say it again, – is absolutely clear. Article 5 is a sacred commitment the United States has made,” Biden said. “We will defend literally every inch of NATO. Every inch of NATO.”

He claimed, “what literally is at stake is not just Ukraine, it’s freedom.”

Article 5 requires NATO (the US mainly) Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that “an armed attack against one or more” member countries “shall be considered an attack against them all” and that each member “will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith … such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.”

The Bucharest Nine is one thing, but where does Ukraine fit in?

UKRAINE IS NOT IN NATO

The alarming thing is that he’s treating Ukraine as a NATO nation, and ties them into the Bucharest Nine. He told Zelensky yesterday that we will be with them to the end.

The end is when Ukraine loses, and we draft our boys and girls to fight over there while unvetted people coming from all over the world invade us here at home. How many of these invaders are our enemies? You can be sure some are Russian, Chinese, Iranian, etc.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told the Bucharest Nine, “So we must sustain and step up our support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg continued.” We must give Ukraine what they need to prevail. We don’t know when the war will end, but when it does, we need to ensure that history does not repeat itself.”

Notice in the clip below he refers to “allies”, not NATO nations:

Ukraine is losing this war even though you’ve heard they are winning. That could change, and hopefully, it will, but either way, we end up in direct conflict with Russia. Even to the Biden administration, it is now obvious that China will jump into the fight. Russia will not concede without a deal, and the US won’t make any deal.

This is terrifying. Biden’s letting God knows who into our country while pushing for war with Russia and China. They planned this and have incrementally drawn us in by convincing people that it’s an honorable and necessary war.

Russian Foreign Ministry statement [in part] in connection with the Russian Federation suspending the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms [START Treaty] can be found here: Russian Federation Statement on Suspension of START WE’D HAVE TO DEFEAT CHINA AND RUSSIA Zero Hedge reports that China pledged to “join forces” with “like-minded” partner Russia to defend national interests. The statement came by the close of the first day of the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee Wang Yi’s trip to Moscow. “The People’s Republic of China is ready to join forces with Russia to decisively stand up for national interests and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas,” Wang said Tuesday while meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

