ABC Is a Collapsing House of Cards

The latest information about ABC News is that moderator Linsey Davis admits the fact checking was aimed at Donald Trump. This is totally nuts. It’s not acceptable for news agencies protected by the Constitution to do anything like this. The whistleblower is a hero and we should stand by him.

As reported earlier, moderator Linsey Davis admits fact-checking was only for Trump:

In a post-debate interview, Davis acknowledged that the fact-checking of Trump was impacted by earlier CNN debate, which ended badly for President Joe Biden, leading to his withdrawal from the 2024 White House race.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times over breakfast at the Ritz Carlton in Philadelphia, Davis said she only intended to address worries that Trump’s remarks may “hang” there unchecked by Harris or the moderators just like his June debate against Biden.

“People were concerned that statements were allowed to just hang and not [be] disputed by the candidate Biden, at the time, or the moderators,” she stated.

Linsey Harris admits that whistleblower was correct:

Yeah, no, you don’t put your finger on the scale because you don’t want the same thing to happen to Harris. She has to stand on her own or shouldn’t be president.

Black Insurrectionist:

Breaking: I have agreed to put the Gateway Pundit in touch with the attorney for the whistleblower at ABC.

In return for Gateway Pundit keeping the whistleblower identity secret, It is my belief that an interview will be made whereas the Gateway Pundit promises to push ABC for answers on the September 10th Debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

ABC News has to get back to reporting the news and abandon activism or they have to stop pretending they are a news service.