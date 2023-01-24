ABC News’ Mary Bruce is a Liar Guilty of Trump Misinformation

By Mark Schwendau

I recently decided to watch some legacy network news, something I hardly ever do anymore due to their laughable bias and lack of truth in broadcasting. I chose the evening news of ABC News with David Muir.

It did not take me long to remember why I no longer watch these national newscasts when Mary Bruce came on. She was interviewing a very few Republican elected political leaders on Capitol Hill about the two-tier justice system related to former President Trump’s classified documents and acting president Joe Biden having similar documents at his home. After that, she broke away from them to drone footage over Biden’s Delaware home, where she offered this narrative.

“But there are key differences between these cases. We are told it does not appear Biden personally asked for the approximately ten classified documents to be moved from the White House while Trump knowingly took hundreds of classified documents, some with TOP SECRET markings, when he left office. The White House insists that Biden’s legal team immediately informed the archives as soon as they discovered the documents. Trump, on the other hand, refused to hand over the classified materials for months, even resisting a subpoena. The FBI ultimately forced to search his Mar-a-Lago home,” said Bruce.

This is what liberal journalists do these days. They read scripted propaganda as they gaslight the public and ghost conservative Republicans like Donald Trump for his side of events. It is no wonder President Trump terms them “Fake news.” They go through all the motions of acting like real journalists (dress nice, nice makeup and hair), but they are actors for the Deep State Swamp.

Here are some important truths about the matter that Mary Bruce did not address in her report.

As we reported last September, FOX News had on a very knowledgeable guest Mike Davis, president of the Article three Project and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who destroyed the Biden Administration’s narrative and took down talking points of the DOJ and FBI in the process while vindicating former President Trump.

“Legal basis for FBI raid has been ‘blown apart’: Former Supreme Court law clerk” – FOX News

When Davis is asked by FOX News Sean Duffy for his take on former President Trump being granted a special master to review what is going on.

Davis said, “So the Biden Justice Department and the FBI has a pretty bad track record as it relates to President Trump. We’ve seen that they have weaponized they have politicized law enforcement repeatedly to get Trump. This is this was an unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on a former president. The whole legal basis for the raid has been blown apart. They went after Trump.

They said he may have violated the Espionage Act.

That’s not even possible. As the commander-in-chief, he can declassify anything he wants.

They say he may have stolen or misused government property under the Presidential Records Act and other statutes.

That’s just not possible.

There’s a 2012 a decision by an Obama judge that that former presidents can take personal records with them when they leave office.

So there goes the obstruction allegations. It’s legally impossible to obstruct non crimes like they’re trying to investigate here. There’s a track record of lying in this case.

They leaked out that Attorney General Merrick Garland did not personally approve this raid.

That’s a lie.

They leaked out that Trump had nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago.

That’s a lie.

They leaked out that President Biden in the Biden White House was not did not have a heads up about this raid.

That’s a lie. President Biden had to waive President Trump’s executive privilege in order to pave the way for this raid.

I think Judge Cannon understands that… They also, they also, yet Attorney General Merrick Garland said he deliberated for weeks to make this decision.

Well, okay. So Trump had these documents for 18 months. The attorney general had to deliberate for weeks, and they waited three days after they got a warrant from this biased magistrate, Judge Bruce Reinhart, who just recused in Trump’s civil lawsuit eight weeks ago. Somehow his biased went away. If Trump had such damning records down there, why did they wait so long? Why did they wait to go get these documents? “

FOX News Sean Duffy came back and asked, “Mike, what do you think about the phrase damage assessment being used here?”

Davis responds, “They are covering their tracks here because they know that President Trump declassified and took his personal copy of the Crossfire Hurricane records, Russian Collusion records. and those are damning for Biden, Obama, Hillary, Clapper, Susan Rice, the FBI, the intel community… And that’s what that’s what has terrified them and that’s what has precipitated this home raid. And it’s unprecedented. It was unnecessary and unlawful. And that’s why they did this. And this is a cleanup job.”

Another issue Mary Bruce totally neglected is the fact that Joe Biden took these documents from his time in office as both a senator and vice president. Both of these elected offices to not afford the luxury of him having these documents at home or the right to declassify them. Former President Trump had both of these rights.

President Trump correctly reported in 2016 President Barack Obama left the White House trucking pallets of classified papers to the airport to be flown by a military cargo plane to his home in Chicago where a future presidential library is to be built to honor his presidency.

CONCLUSION:

What liberals like Mary Bruce fail to understand is their bias against President Trump, their gaslighting of the news, does not make people hate Donald J. Trump, it makes people hate them. It makes them hate and boycott their sponsors who allow them to remain on air. Americans are not as stupid as the “Fake News Media” thinks they are.

People look at the four years of the Trump Administration compared to the last two years of the Biden Administration and when they ask themselves, “Are we better off under Joe Biden than Donald Trump?”, the answer is a resounding, “HELL NO!”

People are smart enough to see the “Russian collusion delusion” of the Democrats against Trump to the real Ukraine collusion money laundering for Joe Biden and ask, “Is this what got us into a war with Russia?”

President Trump was said to be very cordial with officials of both the Archive Office and FBI when they visited Mar-a-Lago almost a year ago. It has been said he even offered them food and drink and told them to take all the time they needed in his residence. It is said that these guests were cordial with him as well. When it was all over they told him to simply put an extra padlock on the storeroom of where he had his documents at Mar-a-Lago. This is all documented. This is fact. President Trump has both witnesses of his employees as well as security camera footage of his resort.

And what does Joe Biden, the well documented compulsive liar of Washington, D.C. have?

Well, he has his word… which we are all still supposed to unquestionably trust.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

