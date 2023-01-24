Pence Finds Classified Documents, Gets the Kid Gloves Treatment

Mike Pence found classified documents in his Indiana home. Weird how suddenly everyone is “finding” classified docs around their homes. Two get the kid gloves treatment, and only Trump gets raided.

One commentator who knows the DC scene said classified documents pop up all over peoples’ homes in DC. Yet, if it happens in the military, it’s taken very seriously and can get the military personnel imprisoned for years.

Apparently, politicians can be careless or worse, and it’s okay. Maybe we should clean out DC and start over.

Perhaps they were planted. I know that’s conspiratorial, but DC is the home of conspirators, as we’ve found out. Why even conjecture? It’s just funny – odd.

KID GLOVES

The FBI collected the documents at Pence’s home in Carmel, Indiana, on Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Pence was in Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life when the FBI collected the documents.

Why wasn’t his home raided and his closets scoured by handsy agents? Where was CNN?

According to Pence’s attorney Greg Jacob in a letter to Chief Operating Officer William “Jay” Bosanko of the National Archives and Records Administration on Jan. 22, the DOJ departed from its standard procedures that it ran with Biden when it requested direct possession of the documents on Jan. 19.

So, only Trump, who is the only one of the trio who can declassify, got the perp treatment! Biden and Pence have no right to the documents, but they get the kid gloves treatment.

