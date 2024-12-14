ABC News Pays $15M to End Trump’s Lawsuit Over Their Lies

ABC News will pay $15 million to Donald Trump’s presidential library and offered an apology to settle the lawsuit after George Stephanopoulos, a Clinton apparatchik, lied on air twice and said Donald Trump was convicted of raping E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room decades before.

E. Jean Carroll is a serial accuser. She has accused many innocent men of rape over the years. In any event, Donald Trump was not convicted of rape. The jury believed he touched her and defamed her.

They also agreed to pay Trump’s lawyer one million dollars.

Legacy media can’t survive too many court cases where they admit to lying since they have a history of it.

The judge, Judge Kaplan, is a radical leftist. He said he felt Trump did commit rape without a scintilla of evidence and with Mr. Trump having no way of defending himself. E. Jean Carroll didn’t remember the day or year.

From Hell to Hero

Today, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, Ron DeSantis, Pete Hegseth, Elon Musk, and Daniel Penny watched the Army-Navy game together. Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Johnson were in the same box.

They received the hero’s welcome they deserved.

Daniel Penny joined President Donald J. Trump and VP-elect JD Vance at the @ArmyNavyGame today in Landover, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/RCpxDQqcQn — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 14, 2024

President Trump, JD Vance, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, Daniel Penny, Mike Johnson and more all in the same box at the Army-Navy game. That’s one heck of a crew. pic.twitter.com/ray0coCREu — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2024

