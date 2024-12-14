Christmas Miracle: No One Knew He Was in a Syrian Prison

Travis Timmerman, 29, who has been missing for about seven months, has been found alive in Syria. As we reported, an American missing abroad was found in a Syrian prison. No one had any idea if he was alive or where he might be.

Timmerman, 29, who is from Urbana, Missouri. He was misidentified him as missing American journalist Austin Tice, 43.

After terrorists took over Damascus and Assad fled, the new rulers released all the prisoners from the Assad gulag. Mr. Timmerman was among them.

He said he was imprisoned in Syria after crossing into the country during a “pilgrimage” to Damascus without a visa.

“I’m not sure what his thinking was in that,” Rogers said of her brother entering a country in conflict. “I wouldn’t think he’d do something like that.”

She said his family knew he was going to travel to Prague, the Czech capital, and then Hungary. His mother, Stacey Collins Gardiner, said he wanted to write during his trip and learn more about God and religion.

His worried family has called it “a Christmas miracle.” The family has “no clue he was in Syria.”

NBC reports that Timmerman was found wandering the streets before being taken in by locals.

He would have died there and no one would have ever known.

