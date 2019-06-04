ABC News Sides With Iran & Their Terrorism Minister

On Monday, ABC’s Good Morning America aired an exclusive interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. The totalitarian minister is responsible for managing terrorism around the world and spreading propaganda for his regime, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

Martha Raddatz of ABC News not only gave him a platform to attack the United States as economic terrorists over sanctions but she never even questioned him.

“Our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz has traveled to Iran for an exclusive interview with the Foreign Minister, who had tough words for President Trump,” co-host George Stephanopoulos announced at the top of the segment. Reporting from Tehran, Raddatz declared: “Tough talk is right. The Foreign Minister saying Donald Trump’s maximum pressure efforts are creating economic terrorism.”

Raddatz portrayed Iran as victims of the U.S.

Raddatz began by painting Iran as the victim of U.S. actions: “From the skyrocketing price of food at Tehran’s markets to the hospitals where medicine, while not targeted, still becoming scarce…Iran’s foreign minister telling me this must stop.”

Zarif then railed: “If the United States decides to cause so much pain on the Iranian people by imposing economic warfare, by engaging in economic terrorism against Iran, then there will be consequences.”

Raddatz accepted the regime’s bad behavior

“Zarif denies accusations it sabotaged four oil tankers near the Persian Gulf or is threatening U.S. forces.”

He even suggested the U.S. is fabricating intel. Zarif said “photoshop is always a possibility,” and added it was a “planned accident,” suggesting the U.S. was behind it.

Raddatz questioned nothing and wrapped it up.

SO-CALLED MAXIMUM PRESSURE ON THE POOR POPULACE

At one point, she discussed Trump’s “so-called maximum pressure campaign” and Zarif said the President is declaring “economic war.” That was after she described a once hopeful Iran compared now with the poor, sympathetic populace.

“We have not been here since Donald Trump was elected and pulled the U.S. out of the nuclear deal and what a difference we have seen.” ABC News’ @MarthaRaddatz reports from Iran, where “fears of war seem to be dwarfed by a crippled economy” https://t.co/OOyW1kKf4N pic.twitter.com/AG3PTOXiXg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 2, 2019

THE NUKE DEAL WAS ONLY AN OBAMA DEAL AND HE KNOWS IT

Zarif deceptively suggests the nuke deal was a treaty, a serious agreement, knowing that Republicans repeatedly warned none of this was done according to proper form and it could be dissolved during the next administration.

Iran DIDN’T EVEN SIGN IT!

His country is currently moving to build the bomb and claiming they are following the agreement. They might as well. It allows them to get the bomb.

This man is a slimy, soft-spoken liar. Zarif keeps lying and Raddatz allows him.

At one point, he condemns the war in Yemen and says he will help them end it. THEY ARE SEEKING HEGEMONY IN THE REGION.

