ABC Promotes Drag Queen In Insane Conversation

ABC’s Gio Benitez interviewed the season 9 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alexander “Sasha Velour” Hedges Steinberg, on the Saturday edition of Good Morning America. They gave him a platform to say people who are anti-drag are groomers. There was no pushback from the ABC interviewer.

Steinberg expressed his belief that drag is somehow a superior existence and the anti-drag, anti-trans [not the same thing] people are the ones trying to groom children.

Benitez asked about his book about life as a drag queen. “And you’re here as an author this morning because of this book you’ve written this memoir, and you felt it was really important as a drag queen to be writing this story here because you’re looking at the history of drag in this country.”

It “arrives at a time when we’re seeing this wave of anti-drag laws being introduced in this country,” he continued.

“What do you want to say to people right now?” he asked.

Anti-Drag Is Grooming

“I want to say that drag is freedom; drag preaches non-judgment, especially towards queer and trans people, but to everyone. We should have freedom over our bodies and how we dress and how we move and how we dance and dream, and I think anyone who finds that threatening is missing the larger point,” Steinberg replied.

Steinberg continued, “– it’s actually the anti-drag and anti-trans people who are trying to groom and shape their children to feel shame, and drag is an antidote to that shame. We want people to experience pride in themselves, joy, and have fun in this life. Life is hard. We got to dress up and make it all that we can.”

Keep telling yourself that Steinberg.

By the way, a man who dresses as a woman isn’t necessarily trans. They are two very different things.

They Belong on Earth

Steinberg said the “criminalization of drag” was “oppression…tied to racism and misogyny….”

[Drag queen performances for adults are one thing, but those for children are another.]

He said people in drag “belong on this earth,” making himself the ultimate victim. No one’s talking about taking them off the earth. Making himself a victim only works with the far left.

Are you sick of all the leftist victims yet?

Watch:

