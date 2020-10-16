ABC rigged the Biden debate

The fix was in on the ABC News’ town hall. It was actually an advertisement for Joe Biden, not a town hall. Aside from the softball questions, they rigged the audience. It was phony.

Two of the questioners at the ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday had ties to high-profile Democrats, including one questioner who previously worked as a speechwriter in the Obama administration, Fox News reported.

The moderator was George Stephanopoulos, former consigliere to the Clintons, and now a close friend of theirs.

NATHAN OSBURN

One of the questioners at the ABC-hosted event was Nathan Osburn, a former speechwriter for the Obama White House. Osburn specifically worked for the Office of Public Affairs at the Commerce Department under the Obama-Biden administration and at the Small Business Administration.

Osburn’s profession was listed as “communications” on the ABC town hall graphic and his city was listed as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His question was meant to woo the LGBT vote. In fact both of the plants were. He also distorted the court stacking issue.

“Amy Coney Barrett’s being pushed through at the last minute, even though millions have already voted. So what do you think about ideas from people like Pete Buttigieg and others to put in place safeguards that will help ensure more long-term balance and stability?” Osburn asked Biden. “And what do you say to LGBTQ Americans and others who are very worried right now about erosions of their rights and our democracy as a whole?”

Osborn wants the Court to expand, making it a leftist legislative body.

MIEKE HAECK

Another questioner at the town hall was Mieke Haeck, who ABC presented as a physical therapist from State College, Pa.

Haeck is also the wife of Ezra Nanes, a high-profile Democrat in Pennsylvania who in 2018 ran a campaign challenging Republican state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman. Nanes is currently an at-large member of the Centre County Democratic Committee.

She asked the absurd transgender question.

It’s discrimination to not let a little kid become transgender:

Joe Biden—who people tell us is not a radical—thinks 8 year olds should be able to be trans. This is complete far-left ideological insanity. pic.twitter.com/yveMveSuMx — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 16, 2020