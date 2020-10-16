Report: Hunter’s alleged computer will “shock the hell out of you”

Business Insider reports that the FBI agent who confiscated the alleged Hunter Biden laptop is named Joshua Wilson. The outlet believes that the Joshua Wilson who signed the subpoena is the same Joshua Wilson who investigates child pornography for the FBI. Business Insider speculates that the FBI might have confiscated the computer for some reason other than Ukraine and Burisma.

Speculation is never good but they did nonetheless.

The subpoena:

The shop owner never saw any child pornography but he has vision problems.

Why hasn’t the FBI acted in any case?

SHOCK THE HELL OUT OF YOU

Rudy Giuliani who was given the laptop’s hard drive said Biden emails “will shock the hell out of you.”

There are still thousands of emails to go through.

Giuliani said the laptop contains photos or documents of Joe Biden’s son Hunter committing federal crimes.

IT’S AUTHENTIC AS HELL

“This is Hunter Biden’s emails, texts, and really the photographs will shock the hell out of you,” Giuliani said, adding that Hunter Biden’s attorney was not disputing their legitimacy.

He also claims he has a memo tying Joe to Hunter’s sketchy international business although Joe Biden claims to have known nothing of Hunter’s business affairs.

The former New York City mayor said Friday that Hunter Biden’s lawyer made a “very big mistake.”

“Before this was even out, they were just called about it,” Giuliani said. “The first thing he does is call that merchant and he says can I have my client’s hard drive back? So, he is basically admitting for his client as his client’s agent, that’s Hunter Biden’s hard drive.”

“It’s authentic as hell,” he claimed. “Some of those pictures on it can only have come from him, and I’ll tell you why I know it for sure. I have about 10 pieces of confidential information nobody knows except me and Hunter Biden. Kept it that way. I investigated cases for 50 years. Every one of those hits the mark.”

The Daily Beast tracked down the shop owner who handed over the computer and claimed he kept changing his story. But that is The Daily Beast and they are not reliable.

SENATE REPORT TIED HUNTER TO A TRAFFICKING RING

At the end of September, the NY Post published a summary of a Senate report indicating that Hunter Biden sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to people tied to an Eastern European trafficking ring.

The report claims unspecified records show that Biden “has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.’ ”

The allegations are contained in a footnote to a section of the report that details potential “criminal concerns and extortion threats” involving Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family.

The report also cites “extensive public reporting concerning Hunter Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services.”

“Records on file with the Committees do not directly confirm or refute these individual reports,” the report says.

“However, they do confirm that Hunter Biden sent thousands of dollars to individuals who have either: 1) been involved in transactions consistent with possible human trafficking; 2) an association with the adult entertainment industry; or 3) potential association with prostitution.”