Great signs for Trump in the poll that was accurate in 2016

The consumer index has risen 1.9% this month, a very good sign for the Trump economy. We are also seeing good signs from the pollsters that got it right in 2016. Trafalgar only uses likely registered voters and they don’t oversample Democrats as do most pollsters.
MICHIGAN
Trafalgar has Trump winning in Michigan. It’s a very good sign because they were the only pollsters to get that right in ’16.
Polling. Trafalgar has Trump up 1 in Mich.
T was the ONLY pollster to say Trump would win Pa. and Mich. in 16. It’s final polls.
also has him up in Fla.
TIPP, the best national pollster, has Trump down 6. not double digits.
Fla. 2018 pic.twitter.com/efKWhnHw5X
— Rowan Scarborough (@RoScarborough) October 16, 2020
Biden heads to Michigan, a state he’s losing (per @trafalgar_group poll)
4 reasons Pres Trump will triumph, again, in the Great Lakes State.#ChalkTalk pic.twitter.com/2TKXjYxCAc
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 16, 2020
WISCONSIN
Trump is edging closer in Wisconsin, a state Biden must win.
Trump is edging closer in Wisconsin, our brand new RP/Trafalgar poll shows. The race is tightening, says 2016’s most accurate pollster.@trafalgar_group @RobertCahaly
Full report here: https://t.co/Hd8SYFk1Az pic.twitter.com/PkphRgipjQ
— RestorationPAC (@restorationpac) October 15, 2020
FLORIDA
Trump is winning in Florida:
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #FL #BattlegroundState #poll conducted Oct 11-13 shows Trump maintaining a lead with:
48.4% @realDonaldTrump,
46.1% @JoeBiden,
1.8% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
2.1% all others,
1.6% Und. See Report: https://t.co/i180v5TQHj pic.twitter.com/QOyL3gIxJP
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) October 14, 2020
LOUISIANA
There is no contest in Louisiana:
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #LA #poll conducted Oct 4-6 shows a significant Trump lead with:
54.1% @realDonaldTrump,
35.9% @JoeBiden,
3.4% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
1.2% Another Party Candidate,
5.5% Und. See Report: https://t.co/HI7JysILy8 pic.twitter.com/M10hvzyXSD
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) October 14, 2020
PENNSYLVANIA
Biden is leading in Pennsylvania but it’s close:
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #BattlegroundState #PApoll conducted Oct 10-12 shows Biden leading with:
47.4% @JoeBiden,
45.1% @realDonaldTrump,
3.1% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
2.6% all others,
1.6% Und. See Report: https://t.co/eLE6hjCZhO pic.twitter.com/Qwcd4z4Yk9
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) October 13, 2020
ARIZONA
Trump is winning in Arizona:
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #Arizona #BattlegroundState #poll conducted Oct 6-8 shows Trump expanding his lead to 4%:
47.8% @realDonaldTrump,
43.8% @JoeBiden,
2.2% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
1.6% Other,
4.6% Und. See Report: https://t.co/utw0gpAOQW pic.twitter.com/W0SoQYCqbp
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) October 9, 2020
OHIO
Trump has Ohio:
Our new @trafalgar_group #2020Election #Ohio #BattlegroundState #poll conducted Oct 1-3 shows a Trump lead:
43.9% @JoeBiden,
47.6% @realDonaldTrump,
2.6% @Jorgensen4POTUS,
2.4% Other,
3.6% Und. See Report: https://t.co/4Hmx4Mcj4L pic.twitter.com/og3Wk8IRWd
— Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) October 5, 2020
President Trump is moving up in Rasmussen as well. His approval rating is at 48% today. COVID keeps setting him back. It’s a fake story. President Trump isn’t perfect but he handled COV well. Biden wouldn’t have even shut down travel.