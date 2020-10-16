Great signs for Trump in the poll that was accurate in 2016

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The consumer index has risen 1.9% this month, a very good sign for the Trump economy. We are also seeing good signs from the pollsters that got it right in 2016. Trafalgar only uses likely registered voters and they don’t oversample Democrats as do most pollsters.

MICHIGAN

Trafalgar has Trump winning in Michigan. It’s a very good sign because they were the only pollsters to get that right in ’16.

WISCONSIN

Trump is edging closer in Wisconsin, a state Biden must win.

FLORIDA

Trump is winning in Florida:

LOUISIANA

There is no contest in Louisiana:

PENNSYLVANIA

Biden is leading in Pennsylvania but it’s close:

ARIZONA

Trump is winning in Arizona:

OHIO

Trump has Ohio:

President Trump is moving up in Rasmussen as well. His approval rating is at 48% today. COVID keeps setting him back. It’s a fake story. President Trump isn’t perfect but he handled COV well. Biden wouldn’t have even shut down travel.

