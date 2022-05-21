Globalist Enemies of the State

by Linda Goudsmit

An enemy of the state is defined as a person accused of certain crimes against the state, such as treason. Treason is defined as the crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government. Treason, however, does not address the highest of all crimes against the state, the attempted dissolution of the state itself. The globalist elite are guilty of the highest crimes.

Globalism is a supremacist replacement ideology that seeks to destroy American sovereignty and make the United States part of a one-world planetary nation, ruled through the United Nations by the globalist elite. Globalism is an enemy of the current world order of 193 sovereign states, and cannot succeed without collapsing the United States into its planned unistate. Globalism is absolute totalitarianism on a planetary scale, deceitfully marketed as global peace, harmony, security, and public health.

The essence of globalism is totalitarian centralization of power into the hands of the supremacist globalist elite, who unapologetically plan to rule the world through the auspices of the United Nations, its international infrastructure of UN institutions, and the globalist business entities that support them. The world is in the final battle of globalism’s war on the nation state, and the globalist elite fully anticipate their planetary coup d état will succeed in 2022 with the support and collaboration of the treasonous Biden regime.

The globalist elite running the war on America are megalomaniacs, psychopaths, and enemies of the state disguised as humanitarians. They are skilled strategists who have implemented a phased tactical strategy over decades. Consider the most recent phases:

The Covid plandemic set the stage for mail-in voting

Mail-in voting set the stage for the 2020 presidential election steal

The election steal set the stage for the January 6th protest

The January 6th protest set the stage for the false flag operation that ended the challenges to Biden’s electoral certification, and labeled the protest an insurrection

Labeling the protest an insurrection set the stage for claiming Trump supporters were domestic terrorists

Labeling Trump supporters domestic terrorists allowed the incarceration of American citizens held without due process

Incarceration and the threat of domestic terrorism set the stage for creating Biden’s infamous Disinformation Governance Board (DGB) under the authority of Homeland Security

Placing the DGB under the authority of Homeland Security allowed the institutional elimination of free speech in the name of national security

Elimination of free speech sets the stage for the final phase of the globalist coup

The surrender of American national sovereignty to the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) in the name of public health

In an unprecedented act of globalist high treason, the Biden regime plans to secretly surrender the sovereignty of the United States to the authority of the United Nations at the May 22-28, 2022 meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland. The WHA is the governing body of the United Nation’s World Health Organization (WHO). The Biden regime has proposed 13 amendments to the existing rules that change international health rules of the World Health Assembly. The amendments transfer the authority to make national health decisions from sovereign member nations, including the United States, to the United Nations.

At the meeting, the WHO is drafting a Global Pandemic Treaty on pandemic preparedness that grants itself absolute power over global biosecurity, including the power to implement digital identities/vaccine passports, mandatory vaccinations, and travel restrictions, and to determine medical treatments.

This is the platform for global governance because health decisions affect all aspects of civilian life and domestic economics. Political medicine administered worldwide through the United Nation’s WHO awards planetary, one world, totalitarian governance to the globalist elite – exactly as they planned.

I am not exaggerating – American sovereignty will end with passage of Biden’s 13 amendments and the proposed Global Pandemic Treaty. This is the culmination of the globalist COUP and takeover of America, and it is being done through political medicine in the name of public health. Words matter.

On May 4, 2022, Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife Ginger Ross Breggin published an extraordinary article titled “Biden Handing Over U.S. Sovereignty to WHO” that details the plan with chilling precision. The following excerpt demonstrates how the Orwellian definition of the word “health” has no limits—it includes anything and everything affecting an individual’s state of being:

Defining “Health” and WHO’s Domain of Authority

a scope not limited to any specific disease or manner of transmission, but covering “illness or medical condition, irrespective of origin or source, that presents or could present significant harm to humans…

WHO’s powerful reach is also defined by the number of other organizations it is authorized to cooperate with once it has declared an emergency or health crisis: “other competent intergovernmental organizations or international bodies with which WHO is expected to cooperate and coordinate its activities, as appropriate, include the following: United Nations, International Labor Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Maritime Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, International Air Transport Association, International Shipping Federation, and Office International des Epizooties.”

The Preamble to the WHO Constitution (separate from the International Health Regulations) summarizes WHO’s concept of what is included under its mandate of improving, guiding, and organizing world health:

WHO remains firmly committed to the principles set out in the preamble to [its] Constitution

Given WHO’s assessment of the breadth of its health concerns, mandates, and goals — almost any kind of problematic situation that affects the people of a nation could be considered a health problem. Indeed, under WHO’s approach, it would be difficult to find any important national issue that was not a potential health problem. With the imminent passage of the American-sponsored amendments to the International Health Regulations, WHO will have free reign for using these expansive definitions of health to call a crisis over anything it wishes in any nation it desires.

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition. The health of all peoples is fundamental to the attainment of peace and security and is dependent on the fullest cooperation of individuals and States. The achievement of any State in the promotion and protection of health is of value to all. Unequal development in different countries in the promotion of health and control of diseases, especially communicable diseases, is a common danger. Healthy development of the child is of basic importance; the ability to live harmoniously in a changing total environment is essential to such development. The extension to all peoples of the benefits of medical, psychological, and related knowledge is essential to the fullest attainment of health. Informed opinion and active co-operation on the part of the public are of the utmost importance in the improvement of the health of the people. Governments have a responsibility for the health of their peoples which can be fulfilled only by the provision of adequate health and social measures.



Given WHO’s assessment of the breadth of its health concerns, mandates, and goals — almost any kind of problematic situation that affects the people of a nation could be considered a health problem. Indeed, under WHO’s approach, it would be difficult to find any important national issue that was not a potential health problem. With the imminent passage of the American-sponsored amendments to the International Health Regulations, WHO will have free reign for using these expansive definitions of health to call a crisis over anything it wishes in any nation it desires. [end of quote]

The essence of globalism is totalitarian centralization of power into the hands of the supremacist globalist elite, who unapologetically plan to rule the world through the auspices of the United Nations and its network of international institutions. The world is in the final battle of globalism’s war on the nation state, and the globalist elite fully anticipate their planetary coup d’état will succeed in May 2022 with the support and collaboration of the treasonous Biden regime.

If the coup succeeds, Americans should expect:

Another pandemic will be released before the November 2022 midterm elections

Martial law will be declared to quell the social chaos

Elections will be suspended

American sovereignty will transfer to the United Nations when the six-month grace period to withdraw from the agreements expires

The United States of America will be governed under the auspices of the United Nations by the tyrannical, supremacist, globalist elite who have been planning the coup for decades

Only serious intervention by patriotic governors with the courage to preemptively assert states’ rights will deny the tyranny of the globalist WHA/WHO takeover, and avert the final phased act of globalist terrorism.

Without intervention, the United States of America will cease to exist as a sovereign nation.

