Abortions to the moment of birth could end as SCOTUS takes up the case



















The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major abortion case that will give the court an opportunity to reconsider Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The case involves the constitutionality of Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Reuters reports,The eventual ruling by the conservative-majority court, expected next year, could allow states to ban abortions before a fetus is viable outside the womb, upending decades of legal precedent. Lower courts ruled against Mississippi’s law.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life said, “This is a great case. Nobody can ever say exactly how justices are going to rule on a particular case … but we are very encouraged.”

The Daily Beast editor, Molly Jong-Fast responded on Twitter, “Fucking fuck Fuck Fuck Fuck, linking to a photo of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and an article published by Slate Mag. The article basically says, It seems likely that the justices took this case for the express purpose of overturning Roe and allowing the government to enact draconian abortion bans that have been unconstitutional for nearly half a century.

Currently, Roe v. Wade allows the abortion of babies up until birth. Some brutal methods are used to kill the baby in vitro.

Dan McLaughlin writes in National Review, “While that case appears unlikely to settle the 48-year war over the constitutional status of abortion, it offers the first opportunity to witness the 6–3 majority of George W. Bush and Donald Trump appointees in action on the abortion issue. And because the case involves a direct ban on some abortions, rather than a regulation, it potentially puts the entire edifice of Roe v. Wade in the crosshairs.

Planned Parenthood is already using this to raise money — as if they need any.

Attorney Jenna Ellis says the Constitution protects life and there is no constitutional right to abortion.

There is no “constitutional right to abortion.” That’s a leftist talking point. Not even Roe v. Wade held that. Let’s get to the Truth about “abortion rights” and why the Supreme Court can and should uphold the Constitution and protect life. #JustTheTruth FULL SHOW: @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/bkRlYgNpJu — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 18, 2021

Related

















