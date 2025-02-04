Roger Goodell Will Keep His DEI Program

Roger Goodell is committed to his very robust DEI program. The NFL Commissioner made it sound like he’s not tipping the scales at all. He said it makes the NFL better. Most people have concluded that it’s a failure and talented people are losing out to the less talented. It’s nothing more than affirmative action on speed, and the Supreme Court has already ruled against affirmative action.

He’s Proud of It

“I am proud in this sense in that I believe our diversity efforts are making the NFL better,” Goodell said. This was during his annual state-of-the NFL press conference. “It’s attracted better talent. We think when we get different perspectives, people with different backgrounds, whether they’re women or men or people of color, we make ourselves stronger.

“And we make ourselves better when we have that. It’s something that I think will have a tremendous impact on this league for many, many years. We win on the field with the best talent and the best coaching. And I think the same is true off the field.”

“Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice,” Goodell said. “There are no quotas within our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL, and so we are confident of that …”

“Listen, we got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said. “And we’re going to continue these efforts because we not only convinced ourselves but have proven to ourselves that it does make the NFL better.

“We’re not in this because there’s a trend to get in or a trend to get out. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League both on and off the field.”

“I think it’s clearly a reflection of our fan base and our communities and our players,” he said.

Why does he even need DEI unless he’s planning to start hiring more white men. Football is overwhelmingly populated by black players.

Rooney Rule

He also follows the Rooney Rule, which forces clubs to interview at least two minority or female candidates for head coaching, general manager and coordinator positions and also has other requirements for lesser coaching positions.

“It’s simply a basis of looking at a canvass of candidates that reflect our communities and to look at the kind of talent that exists there, and then you make the decision on who is hired,” he added.

If they keep hiring based on the NFL communities, only minority communities will win out. Can President Trump let this version of DEI continue and still rid us of this Marxist ideology?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email