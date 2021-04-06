Dump baseball! MLB chooses Denver for All-Star game









The MLB chose Denver as the replacement city for the All-Star Game. Somehow, these miserable people think it’s a great idea to honor Hank Aaron where he didn’t play ball. They had no problem depriving the small business owners who prepared for the game in Atlanta.

The disgusting MLB know the complaints about the Georgia Election Integrity Act are nothing but lies and they moved the game anyway. They are misleading Americans and they are unethical bullies.

Another sport ruined. We have to start boycotting these people.

Give up baseball. Cause them some pain. It’s the only thing that might help. Oh, wait, it won’t. They don’t care. They have billions of dollars coming in from the Chinese communists who abuse Christians and Uyghurs.

Coors Field expected to host 2021 MLB All-Star Game

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/2rubWaWT8K — Dave Briggs (@davebriggstv) April 6, 2021

The Left has managed to turn states against each other. Congratulations you perfectly awful people. The Colorado leadership is quite sleazy for their bad behavior. They have stricter election laws, and have nothing to be proud of. They should have stuck up for Georgia, but instead, they went for the money.

Colorado’s Secretary of State on reports that the MLB All-Star Game is coming to Denver: https://t.co/HQyzez5wfR — Rocky Mountain PBS (@rmpbs) April 6, 2021

