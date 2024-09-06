About That Panicked DOJ Presser on Russia Election Interference

Russia allegedly threw $10 million at a small company that employs conservative bloggers like Benny Johnson, Dave Rubin, and Tim Pool. That is why the DOJ and FBI held a panicked, melodramatic press conference.

The company, Tenet Media, employed conservative bloggers like Benny Johnson, resulting in the DOJ and FBI holding an overblown press conference. It’s an alleged Russian interference plot by the people who run Tenet media, not the bloggers. They can’t cite what the interference is yet, but they have an alleged sanctions violation. It looks more like a DOJ/FBI election interference plot, but we don’t have enough information to say for certain.

The Indictment

The DOJ has indicted two Russians for allegedly funneling $10 million through Tennessee-based Tenet Media to swing the election for Donald Trump on behalf of Russia. Tenet’s lineup features artists like Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, Olia, Lauren Chen, Matt Christiansen, Lauren Southern, and Benny Johnson. None of these bloggers took any cash from Russia, but YouTube immediately took Pool and Chen down, and the Blaze fired Lauren Chen. Tim Pool never produced any content for Tenet Media, but people linked to Tenet commented on his show. They want Pool to censor everything.

The DOJ suggests Lauren Chen is a Russian agent. I don’t like her, but we don’t know if she is. Allegedly, she took $10 million to start this alleged operation.

Christensen gave a lengthy explanation on his Rumble channel.

Christensen believes it’s political, but it’s unclear. He has nothing to do with Tenet financing. He said the DOJ and FBI can’t cite any Russian message. He was only referenced in the indictment because he said they were trying to build a platform -that’s it!

Some are going to sue.

Dave Rubin explained that they knew nothing about it. It was a silly show that ended four months ago. Read his comment.

Statement on the DOJ indictment: These allegations clearly show that I and other commentators were the victims of this scheme. I knew absolutely nothing about any of this fraudulent activity. Period. ‘People of the Internet’ was a silly show covering viral videos which ended… pic.twitter.com/KQHYDUi3ot — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 4, 2024

Tim Pool, who supports Ukraine, wrote:

I have been contacted by the FBI as a potential victim of a crime The FBI believes I have information relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation and have requested a voluntary interview I will be offering my assistance in this matter — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 5, 2024

i remember back when they said I was funded by the cia, then it was right wingers, now it’s the russians tomorrow it will be i dunno like poland or something — Tim Pool (@Timcast) September 5, 2024

These conservative bloggers are being trashed, but they didn’t receive any money; Tenet did. Tenet allegedly took money from RT-created content. It sounds like RT did it to make conservatives look bad, and it sounds like the US responded with lawfare. It’s amazing how the federal government and the media never notice the communists of Antifa and BLM who are trying to overturn the government.

RT Thinks It’s Funny

RT reacted to the U.S. government’s actions with an email that mocked the indictment and included, “Hahahaha!” The Washington Post now claims Russian interference was never a hoax.

The DOJ, FBI, and media are interfering in the election. The bloggers didn’t take the money, but the legacy media is pretending they did. $10 million isn’t much. It’s only a fraction of what my school district spends.

Two months before the presidential election, the DOJ held a major news conference with our Attorney General Merrick Garland and the head of the FBI, Christopher Wray, to remind Americans that the Russians are working to install Donald Trump.

This is the same crew who undermined the Trump presidency with Russia collusion lies, hid Hunter’s laptop, and watched in silence as 50 former and current intel officials signed a letter claiming the laptop was a fraud.

Russia Hoax 3.0

Bringing back a successful Russian hoax is no surprise. Many people still believe it, thanks to the media, which acts as an arm of the Democrat Party.

It shouldn’t be surprising that they would use an insignificant $10 million investment in a small company to create a firestorm of fear.

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have communist views, wanting to centralize everything in the hands of a few, and the media fails to notice. Democrats tried to take Donald Trump off the ballot in several states over an insurrection that never took place, and they won’t take RFK off the ballot in states where it will hurt Donald Trump. That is the real election interference. Using lawfare against Donald Trump, RFK Jr., and anyone who is a threat – that’s election interference.

Not one person in the legacy media called out the absurdity of holding a hysterical presser over a small investment, a sanctions violation, in a small company that hosts conservative bloggers who are not indicted.

Just as he was about Biden, Putin is very excited about Kamala winning. He endorsed her. It’s a big win for him.

Dan Bongino Warns Conservatives.

Dan Bongino sends out a serious warning for conservative influencers to not talk to the Feds. Be careful about emailing, and be sure you aren’t talking with people working with the [corrupt] feds.

WATCH: Dan Bongino seems to send a WARNING to all MAGA political commentators that they better NOT talk to the FEDS about the Russian payments made to Tenet Media pic.twitter.com/amqX0a03Q9 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) September 6, 2024