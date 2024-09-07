So Much for Free Speech If Kamala Wins

Watch Kamala Harris reveal what she plans to do if elected. Kamala is a Marxist who doesn’t believe in the First Amendment and is clueless about the Constitution. Ironically, Lizzie Cheney said she is voting for Harris because of her adherence to the Constitution.

Kamala’s vow:

“And will put the Department of Justice of the United States back in the business of justice; we will double the civil rights division and direct law enforcement to counter this extremism. We will hold social media platforms accountable for the hate infiltrating their platforms because they have a responsibility to help fight against this threat to our democracy, and if you profit off of hate, if you act as a megaphone for misinformation or cyber warfare, if you don’t police your platforms, we are going to hold you accountable as a community.”

The arrogance is remarkable.

So much for free speech. As we have learned, what the government calls misinformation often turns out to be the truth. https://t.co/SkDiXf9ZiI — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 6, 2024

She is making it clear where she is coming from. She’s never wavered. The woman is a hardened leftist. The only person who is extreme is her and her allies.