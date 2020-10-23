About those alien children – their parents won’t take them back

At the debate last night, we heard about 545 children who were separated at the border from their parents. The suggestion is that Trump separated children from their parents and can’t unite them. Aside from the fact that the parents were arrested, most were not their parents.

Out of 485 children in the current litigation. the parents, who are in their country of origin, refused to take them back.

Deep into a recent ABC News article, after the ACLU blamed OrangeManBad, you find out the following:

But Chase Jennings, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, said DHS, Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services have “taken every step to facilitate the reunification of these families where parents wanted such reunification to occur.”

“The simple fact is this: after contact has been made with the parents to reunite them with their children, many parents have refused,” Jennings said in a statement provided to ABC News. “In the current litigation, for example, out of the parents of 485 children whom Plaintiffs’ counsel has been able to contact, they have yet to identify a single family that wants their child reunited with them in their country of origin. The result is that the children remain in the U.S. while the parents remain in their home country.”

Are you surprised? You shouldn’t be. What kind of parent sends their child with coyotes on a long treacherous journey? Some of these parents sell their children. Others think they can come in illegally if their children are here.

Here’s more and, truly, the children are better off in our social service system:

In line with DHS, White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern said the administration has “done everything we can to bring these families together.”

“It’s very sad, the administration wants the families to be reunited, but for various reasons the families just have not accepted the children back in many of these cases,” Morgenstern said.

It is tragic but it isn’t Trump’s fault. It’s the parents’ fault. It’s also the fault of our policies that encourage it. That isn’t Trump’s fault either.